LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a detour on N. Duke Street in Lancaster for the weekend of May 20-22 for scheduled emergency department expansion work at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, according to a press release from LGH.

A 500-ton crane on Duke Street will move equipment onto and off of the roof of LGH’s future emergency department beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 20, and ending in the early evening on Sunday, May 22.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

During that time, there will be no public traffic access to the 500 block of N. Duke Street, where there will also be no street parking and no pedestrian access to the east side of the street.

Traffic will be directed off of Duke Street to N. Prince Street. Signs will direct drivers around the detour. Patients will be able to access Urgent Care via N. Christian Street. Ambulance traffic and helipad operations will continue as normal.