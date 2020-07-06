Weekend fireworks in Lancaster, York areas destroyed homes, garages

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Several garages in Lancaster and at least two homes in York City were damaged by fireworks over the weekend.

Lancaster City Fire officials say fireworks destroyed several garages in Lancaster Saturday night causing $100,000 in damages.

It happened on the 600 block of Poplar Street and fire officials say two firefighters were treated on the scene for heat exhaustion.

Officials say the fireworks were set off within 50 feet of the building. Fireworks cannot be set off within 150 feet of a structure.

Photo from West Manchester Township Fire Department

In York City, fire officials say six adults and four children were displaced after a home caught on fire due to illegal use of fireworks.

It happened on the 600 block of Manor Street early Sunday morning.

The fire caused $75,000 in damage to one home and another $50,000 in damage to another.







Photo from York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services

