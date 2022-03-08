LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the most iconic specialty cars is making a stop in Lancaster this weekend.
The Oscar-Meyer Weinermobile will be handing out weiner whistles and other fun activities at the following Stauffers of Kissel Hill locations:
- Saturday, March 12
- 945 E Main St. Mount Joy, PA
- 12-4 p.m.
- Sunday, March 13
- 301 Rohrerstown Rd. Lancaster, PA
- 12-4 p.m.
The stops are a part of the Weinermobile’s trip across the “USA Hot Dog Highways.”