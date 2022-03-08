LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the most iconic specialty cars is making a stop in Lancaster this weekend.

The Oscar-Meyer Weinermobile will be handing out weiner whistles and other fun activities at the following Stauffers of Kissel Hill locations:

Saturday, March 12

945 E Main St. Mount Joy, PA

12-4 p.m.

Sunday, March 13

301 Rohrerstown Rd. Lancaster, PA

12-4 p.m.

The stops are a part of the Weinermobile’s trip across the “USA Hot Dog Highways.”