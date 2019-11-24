Weis Markets in Salisbury Twp. closed indefinitely after fire

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Weis Markets in Salisbury Township, Lancaster County will be closed indefinitely after it was damaged by fire.

Leaders said there were no workers or customers in the store on Lincoln Highway when the fire broke out Sunday morning around 1:10 a.m.

The damage is so bad they don’t know when they will be able to reopen.

Leaders are encouraging customers to shop at nearby stores at 1603 Lincoln Highway East and 2600 Willow Street Pike in Willow Street.

Customers who use the pharmacy at the Salisbury Township location should contact those locations for questions about prescriptions.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.