Weis Markets in Gap reopens full-service pharmacy

GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets reopened a full-service pharmacy in Gap, Thursday, December 5.

The pharmacy is located in the same plaza as the Weis store that is temporally closed due to a recent fire.

A spokesman for Weis said the pharmacy will also sell more than 2,000 health and beauty care items including over the counter medications.

The pharmacy is located at 5360 Lincoln Highway in Gap and will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Weis Gap Pharmacy team, pharmacists Alaia Au and Eric Phillips, will staff the new location. Weis thanks the community for all of its support.