Welfare call in New Holland helps police find 24-year-old stabbing suspect

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — New Holland Police Department report a 24-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing incident at a home on Diller Avenue.

New Holland Police say they were initially dispatched to the home for the stabbing, but at the same time were called to a bar for a man reported to be bleeding. When the police arrived for the welfare call, the man, identified as Miguel Martin, was found lying in grass at another residence after reportedly stumbling.

The bar also reports the Martin was banned from the business.

When administering aid to Martin for stab wounds on his arms, he told police there was another stabbing victim inside the Diller Avenue home, later found to be theirs. Officers there found a 22-year-old victim with a stab wound to the chest. Both were transported to local hospitals.

The investigation alleges Martin went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife, and attempted to stab the victim in his bedroom. A fight erupted, and both ended up injured.

Martin is being charged with Attempted Criminal Homicide and is committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.

Martin’s preliminary hearing is tentatively set for July 9.