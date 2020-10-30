WellSpan Ephrata Cancer Center completes $7.1 million renovation

Lesley Hughes M.D., radiation oncologist with the WellSpan Ephrata Cancer Center stands with the new linear accelerator, as part of a recently completed $7.1 million renovation.

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, WellSpan Ephrata Cancer Center announced the completion of the $7.1 million renovations that will provide the community with state-of-the-art technology as well as new amenities focused on individualized patient treatment plans.

The cancer center has a patient-first philosophy that helped steer the renovation process. The renovated care environment now includes larger bays, nutrition counseling, and survivorship programs that help patients on their cancer care journey.

“We have a legacy of expert cancer care and treatment and our specialists and clinical staff will now have a facility that matches their high-caliber skills, says Carrie Willetts, senior vice president for the eastern region of WellSpan Health.

Over 5,500 patients have been treated at the WellSpan Center over the past 20 years and WellSpan offers the region’s most extensive network of community-based cancer centers in central Pennsylvania.

