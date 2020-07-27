Westbound lanes closed on US 30 after multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County has shut down all westbound lanes on US 30 causing major delays.

The westbound lanes are closed between the Greenfield Road exit to Exit: PA 23 West Walnut St.

It is unknown how many vehicles are involved in the crash.

Lancaster County dispatchers have no word on any injuries involved or when the roadway will reopen.

Avoid the area or find an alternate route.

