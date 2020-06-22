What the numbers say about the last two Midstate counties in the ‘yellow phase’

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A tale of two counties, elected leaders in Lebanon and Lancaster counties pushed to move into the ‘yellow phase’ of reopening before Gov. Tom Wolf gave the okay.

Now, Lancaster County enters the ”green phase’ on Friday, and Lebanon County will not.

“When I first got that notification I certainly saw the political implications,” Rep. Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) said. Diamond was one of the advocates who pushed the governor to allow Lebanon County in the ‘yellow phase’ early.

Now, he says that Wolf should be ignored after the governor and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine blamed a spike in coronavirus cases resulting from a “partisan and political” decision by county leaders.

“For them to attribute that to us advocating for reopening Pennsylvania is absolutely ludicrous,” Diamond told ABC 27.

Lebanon County is missing only one of the state’s four metrics for going green and has failed to keep Covid-19 cases stable, decreasing, or low for the past two weeks compared to the previous two weeks.

Between May 23 and June 5 the county saw a total of 110 cases. Then between June 6 and June 19, there were a total of 211 cases which a difference of 101 cases.

For comparison Lancaster County, which is moving into the ‘green phase’ on Friday saw 606 cases of COVID-19 between May 23 and June 5. Then from June 6 and June 9 there were 566 cases. That’s a drop in 43 cases.

“We’ve seen plenty of other examples of where the department of health data is absolutely, positively wrong,” Diamond said. “We question that data.”

