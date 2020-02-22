What’s next after state approves Lancaster County medical marijuana facility?

MOUNT JOY, Pa (WHTM) — One of the partners for Lancaster County’s first medical marijuana growing and processing plant should be up and running in the next six months.

Pennsylvania approved Laurel Harvest Lab’s application to grow and process the plant in Mount Joy on Thursday. Their facility is located on New and South Barbara streets.

“I think the fact that it’s a research facility and they’re going to be developing new medicines, I think that’s going to be very important,” Borough Manager Samely Sulkosky said.

The permit enables Laurel Harvest to partner with Temple University for research and according to one of the lab’s managing partners, Andrew Dodge, the facility will be built in two phases.

Dodge, a Lancaster County native, said they anticipate having 45 to 50 employees in the coming two years. He also said the marijuana grown will be shipped to dispensaries across the state.

Sulkosky said Mount Joy is already anticipating an economic benefit.

“Probably the major effect would be it’s an $8 million to $10 million facility from our reports, so from a property tax standpoint that’s going to be somewhere between $38,000 and $40,000 a year,” he said.

Dodge said the building will be secure with guards, a key card system, and state of the art doors. He said they hope to start construction soon.

Even neighbors are interested in what the future holds for the facility.

“They’ll keep an eye on the place and I don’t think it’s big a safety issue for myself or any of the other neighbors,” said Michele Krieder, who lives across the facility.