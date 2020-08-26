What’s next now that eviction moratorium to lapse Aug. 31?

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, Governor Wolf said Pennsylvania’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures will expire Aug. 31.

That means those who are struggling with housing costs will no longer be protected for rent or mortgages because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Agencies who help keep people in their homes say they were expecting the moratorium to end.

Kevin Ressler, president & CEO for United Way of Lancaster County, said he’s heard stories of people pinching pennies and figuring out what bills they would pay knowing they were safe from losing their housing during the pandemic.

“It’s been a building dam, so to speak, and now we’re opening the dam and it’s a bit scary to be honest with you,” Ressler said.

Now, with the moratorium expiring next week and other Covid-19 reliefs like stimulus checks gone and expiring unemployment benefits services to keep people in their homes are worried about what’s next.

“We’re anticipating that it’s going to be difficult and there’s a lot of need,” Mike McKenna, the president for Tabor Community Services, said.

McKenna was quick to point out the state still does have a renter relief program, but he said landlords are reluctant to take advantage of it because it only coves $750 a month.

“In Lancaster County and many parts of Pennsylvania that’s well below fair market rent,” said McKenna, who also helps with the Lancaster County Prevention Network.

Governor Wolf had said the legislature needs to do more to protect those who are at risk of losing their housing, but as part of his agenda Wolf said he is looking to get more money to housing assistance.

“I’ve got $100 million in the housing finance agency, $100-million for relief for utility shutoffs and things like that,” Wolf said.

Experts are concerned though because they know assistance takes time, and they say is not action is taken there could be a rush of evictions sooner rather than later.

McKenna urges those who need help with housing costs in Lancaster to apply for it.