Where you can give blood in July across Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster General Health Blood Donor Center has announced the community blood drives in the area for the month of July.

Penn Medicine LG Health sponsors the drives each month through Lancaster. The blood is collected and stays in Lancaster to benefit the members of the community.

Each donor must be in good health, between the age of 16 and 74, weigh at least 110 pounds, be well hydrated, possess a legal form of identification and eat a substantial meal at least four hours prior.

Blood donors must schedule an appointment beforehand by calling 717-544-0177 or through one of the links listed below.

July 2021 Blood Drives: