Which of these summer items can you recycle in Lancaster County?

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — You’ve finished your summer barbeque, your guests have left the pool party, your garden looks beautiful and now you’ve got some trash to clean up. Hopefully, some of that waste can be recycled, but it’s important that only recyclable objects get put in your recycling bin.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily and breaking news newsletters

It’s not a bad thing to want to recycle, but sometimes recycling the wrong items can do more harm than good by increasing the cost of the recycling process, damaging machinery, and even making it so your recycled waste doesn’t actually get recycled.

How much do you know about recycling in Lancaster County? Test your knowledge by scrolling through the slides below:

Kathryn Sandoe, head of communications and public affairs at the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority, reiterated that only the “Big 4” can be put in your recycling bin in Lancaster County: corrugated cardboard, plastic bottles and jugs with necks, metal food and beverage cans, and glass jars and bottles.

All recycled objects should be free of debris or grease. Lids should be removed from plastic and glass bottles before recycling, although labels can be left as they are. If metal cans have removable lids, those lids should not be recycled.

Some items that cannot go in your curbside recycling bin, such as cereal boxes, plastic bags, or newspapers, can still be recycled at drop-off locations. Earth911 offers information about where these kinds of recyclables can be dropped off.

Recycle Trash Plastic water bottles Plastic beverage cups Glass jars Plastic, ceramic, and terra-cotta flower pots Plastic condiment bottles with necks Paper plates and napkins Plastic hand sanitizer bottles with necks Old/broken tents Corrugated pizza boxes Plastic cutlery Beverage cans Pool noodles and flotation devices Garden hoses Summer items that can/can’t be recycled in Lancaster County, according to LCSWMA

Municipalities outside of Lancaster County may have different rules for curbside recycling. For example, PennWaste, which offers recycling services for households throughout South Central Pennsylvania, accepts newspapers and food and beverage cartons in addition to the “Big 4.” Check with your municipality to find out which items can go in your recycling bin.