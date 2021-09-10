‘Who you gonna call?’ Lancaster group busts ghosts to care for animals

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — If you want to help some pets in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? The Lancaster PA Ghostbusters. The charity group dresses up as Ghostbusters and raises money to purchase food and healthcare for pets in need.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to yur box! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

James Cosentino, founder and president of Lancaster PA Ghostbusters, and James Pinto, team captain for the group, said they’ve seen the “Ghostbusters” films a few times, but their tone implied it might be more like a few hundred.

“The cool thing about the Ghostbusters franchise is, when you watch the movies, you see that these guys — aside from being college professors — they’re pretty much just ordinary guys,” Pinto said. “Anybody can be a Ghostbuster.”

The Lancaster PA Ghostbusters is one of hundreds of Ghostbusters groups around the world, most of which are involved in some kind of charity work, explained Cosentino. The Lancaster group is officially recognized by Sony Pictures, and it focuses on pet care.

“I have an affinity for animals, and I loathe seeing animals suffer, so I wanted to do something that helped animals,” Cosentino said. The Lancaster PA Ghostbusters currently collect money and donations for the Pet Pantry, which provides pet food and veterinary services for low-income families with animals.

Courtesy of the Lancaster PA Ghostbusters

The group started with two members in 2016. Now it includes 15 people. They attend events to pose for photos, sell stickers and patches, interact with the community, and raise money to help pets in Lancaster County.

On Friday, Sept. 10, from 5-8 in the evening, the Ghostbusters will be at the Lititz Museum with their Ecto-style vehicle, hosting a slime lab. On Sept. 17, they will be participating in The Tatted Toy Guys’ two-year anniversary celebration in Elizabethtown from 4-8 p.m.

Cosentino said that the combination of a fan-favorite franchise and doing good for local communities is what makes these Ghostbusters groups special. “It’s like you’re suiting up like a real hero,” Cosentino said.