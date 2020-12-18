Why were there snow days, with virtual learning becoming so common?

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — The tradition of a snow day for school children is a fond memory most.

In a year that most would rather forget, that snow day ritual stayed alive in the Ephrata Area School District this week when the area saw more than a foot of snowfall.

Ephrata Area School District Superintendent, Dr. Brian Troop said he decided to opt for the snow day so children could have a break.

“With everything that’s been taken away from students, from the closedown back in March, to the whole way where we don’t have school as normal and athletics are on pause there are a lot of things kids are missing,” Troop explained. “We didn’t want to make a snow day experience something else they missed.”

The COVID-19 pandemic had made virtual learning easier for districts to switch to and that’s giving superintendents more flexibility when making decisions on closures when there is snow in the forecast.

Troop told ABC27 News he decided to call a snow day when he figured it would only cause a one-day disruption.

Troop said he would opt to switch to online learning if a snow storm would cause a delay for “days.”

“In those situations I think it will certainly help us engage students while school is closed,” Troop said.

Other districts have said in order to make the switch for a snow day they’ll give parents and teachers a days notice before the switch to virtual learning.