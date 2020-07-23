Willow Valley Communities apologizes for insensitive sign

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster County is apologizing for an insensitive sign.

It said, “Wacky/crazy hair theme” with pictures of African American hairstyles.

The retirement center released a statement saying:

“The poster has no place in our organization, and although it carries our name and logo… It was not sanctioned by willow valley communities or authorized by our leadership team.

Rather, it was designed by an individual team member who clearly lacked appropriate knowledge about the racial insensitivity of the material shown.”

Willow Valley says that person has been let go.

