Window salesman gets prison for groping teen

A Carlisle man will serve a prison term for groping a Lancaster County teen while he worked as a door-to-door salesman.

Austin Kann, 20, was sentenced Wednesday to 3 to 23 months in prison followed by three years of probation. He is eligible for work release, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.

Kann was convicted in March of unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, and corruption of minors.

Kann was attempting to sell replacement windows last year when he assaulted the girl at a Warwick Township home.

The victim reported that Kann came to her door and asked if a homeowner was there. When she told him that her parents were not home, she said Kann asked her to come outside to see a window and then groped her.

As part of his sentence, Kann must follow sex offender conditions and register his whereabouts with police for 25 years.