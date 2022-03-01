LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with a Quick Cash ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Lancaster County.

The winning ticket sold during the Monday, February 28 drawing matched all five balls drawn: 1-8-10-23-32. The store that sold the ticket, Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 558 Centerville Road in Lancaster, will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 10,900 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.