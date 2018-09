Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are looking for witnesses to a crash involving a Manheim Township Police Officer.

Law enforcement officials say an on duty officer driving a marked patrol vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle around 4:30 p.m Tuesday afternoon.

Manheim Township Police are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.