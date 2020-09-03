Witnesses sought after shootings two weeks in a row in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are seeking witnesses after two shooting incidents occurred at the same location in Lancaster two weeks in a row.

At approximately 12:20 a.m., on Wednesday, August 26, Manheim Township Police were dispatched to the lobby of an apartment complex on Michelle Drive in Lancaster Township for a shooting. It was reported that people were seen fleeing the area. Investigators determined that more than one weapon was fired and damage was sustained to property. No one was struck or injured.

At approximately 8:22 p.m., on Tuesday, September 1, police were once again dispatched to the lobby of the same apartment complex on Michelle Drive in Lancaster Township for a shooting. It was reported that one person was seen shooting, while one person was seen fleeing the area. Again, investigators determined that property damage was sustained, but no one was struck or injured.

Anyone who witnessed or can provide information about this event should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip” below.