MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration announced on Thursday, April 7 that they will be giving $65,000 in new grant funding to assist Mountville Borough Community Park in Lancaster County.

“The Wolf Administration is pleased to invest in this important project that will help Mountville Borough provide outdoor recreation opportunities to its community and its visitors for years to come,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Deputy Secretary Mike Walsh said. “People all over the commonwealth have turned to the outdoors and continue to show an interest in spending time in nature, which is why these grant investments are more important than ever in providing nearby recreation opportunities.”

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

The funding will help with the construction of new basketball, tennis, bocce, and pickleball courts. Also included in the renovation will be a new pedestrian walkway, improvements to ADA access, landscaping, and other related investments.



The borough manages four parks in total and is working to make similar improvements to the three other parks.

“As we continue the upgrading process to our community parks, Mountville Borough is very appreciative of the DCNR grant that has been awarded to the borough,” Borough Council Parks and Recreation Chairperson Jonah Eastep said. “This grant will help us revitalize our parks and help bring our community together again.”

The DCNR provides grants to projects across the commonwealth annually, including a $70 million investment during the 2021-2022 fiscal year.