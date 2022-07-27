LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, July 27, the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Viello was joined by elected officials and other public figures in Lancaster to highlight The Wolf Administration’s commitment to affordable housing.

“Having affordable housing available for Pennsylvanians is crucial, and I’m thrilled to see what has been done so far at Conestoga North to help address this need here in the city of Lancaster,” Deputy Secretary Vilello said. “Increasing the rate of homeownership in this Elm Street-designated Southeast Neighborhood is a great way to increase pride in the community and improve the quality of life for everyone who calls this area home.”

The administration toured the Conestoga North townhome project which is located at 95 Chesapeake Street. The once vacant and run-down piece of land now provides income-eligible, first-time homebuyers with the chance to stop renting and purchase their own home.

Phase one of the project was completed in 2021, with the last of the units being sold in January 2022. Construction on Phase two of the project began in June. The units are 1,500 square feet and feature three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a full basement, and off-street parking.

“Housing costs are a top concern for Lancaster residents,” Mayor Danene Sorace said. “The City of Lancaster is making historic investments in affordable housing made possible by federal and state dollars like DCED’s support of the Conestoga North project. Thanks to the Wolf Administration, these dollars are creating much-needed housing units, and I’m thrilled local partners like SACA are putting the funds to work. Let’s ensure this momentum builds.”

The DCED provided $1 million in funding, with most of the funding coming from tax credits and grants.

“DCED is an essential partner for every community seeking revitalization and transformative change,” said Carlos Graupera, CEO of SACA and SACA Development. “This is especially true for diverse and underserved communities. SACA is immensely grateful for the investments DCED has made in a commercial center and in the construction of affordable housing which has significantly advanced the resurgence of the southeast quadrant of our city.”