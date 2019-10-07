Woman arrested after running from officer

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Monique Seals, 31, was arrested Sunday after running from an officer during a traffic stop.

During a traffic stop Sunday around 7:42 p.m., Seals was asked to step outside of a vehicle she was riding as a passenger. She refused saying the officer did not have any warrant to force her to do so.

The officer said that Seals was under arrest when she exited the vehicle and attempted to break free on foot.

Seals was taken into custody after the officer was able to catch up. She was brought to Lancaster County Prison on her outstanding warrants and a criminal complaint regarding the ‘escape charge.’