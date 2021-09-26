Woman arrested after setting fires in Manheim Township hotel room, causing evacuation

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — West Lampeter Township Police have arrested a woman charged of purposely setting two fires inside a hotel room, causing the hotel to be evacuated, in Manheim Township.

Police say Qianna Sole Myers-Gray, 20, is being charged of arson, burglary, risking catastrophe, and reckless endangerment. They say Myers-Gray set two fires inside room no. 165 of the Hammock Hotel on Aug. 26 and left after setting them. Due to the danger, the hotel was evacuated.

There’s no word on if there were any injuries or structural damage to the hotel.

Myers-Gray was arrested Friday during a traffic stop from the West Lampeter Township Police Department, and then turned over to Manheim Township and taken to Central Arraignment.