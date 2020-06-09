Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was arrested on Friday after she reportedly stabbed her partner.

Police responded to the 900 block of North Plum Street close to 10 a.m. for a stabbing. Once there, Police found a man who had been stabbed in his neck and thigh and attempted to administer first aid to stop the bleeding.

The victim was then to the transported to a hospital to treat his injuries.

Officers determined Zuzie Sosa as the suspect. Police believe that Sosa is in a relationship with the victim after she remained on the scene after police arrived. Police were also able to recover the knife used in the stabbing.

Sosa was taken into custody and charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, and domestic violence. She now resides in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $200,000 bail.