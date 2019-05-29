Woman arrested for stealing from people with mental health issues Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Carol Witmer, left, and Michael Dunk [ + - ] Video

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) -- A Lancaster County woman charged with taking more than $36,000 from two people with mental health issues has been arrested.

Carol Witmer, 53, was taken into custody Tuesday evening after numerous tips and leads on her whereabouts, police said. She was placed in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail.

Authorities were looking for Witmer after announcing Tuesday that she and Michael Dunk, 52, both of Elizabethtown, are charged with theft by unlawful taking. They said the pair gained access to the victims' funds and withdrew money for their own use from at least August 2017 to March 2019.

Dunk was already in Lancaster County Prison on charges alleging a sexual assault against a minor.