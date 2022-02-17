Woman arrested for Terroristic threats; other charges

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Denver, Lancaster County was charged with multiple counts after an incident in the 400 block of Walnut Street in East Cocalico Township on Feb. 7.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, at 3:35 pm Mary Baker, 42, showed up at a residence on Walnut Street and engaged in a verbal argument with an adult victim, when she pulled out a pair of scissors in a threatening manner as if she wanted to stab the victim.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The victim knocked the scissors from Baker and restrained her. While being restrained, Baker made threats to the victim and their family.

Baker has been charged with one count of Simple Assault, one count of Criminal Trespass, and one count of Terroristic Threats.

She was transported to the Lancaster County Central Arraignment and was released after posting $2,500 bail.