EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman is charged after police say she handcuffed and “hog-tied” a mentally disabled man.

Nora M. Nolt, 58, of Ephrata, also threatened to strike the 21-year-old man with a bat, police said.

Authorities say Nolt bound and threatened the man on May 24 and on other occasions.

She is charged in a summons with unlawful restraint, terroristic threats and harassment.