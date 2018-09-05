Woman charged after rocks thrown at cars

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mary Beth Zeiset

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) - An 18-year-old Lancaster County woman is accused of throwing rocks at vehicles and then leading police on a chase.

Mary Beth Zeiset, of Denver, threw rocks from her vehicle Friday night, police said.

One rock hit another vehicle in Denver and another smashed a windshield in East Cocalico Township.

Both incidents caused about $1,000 in damage to the victims' vehicles.

Police said when an officer attempted to stop Zeiset, she fled and led the officer on a pursuit that exceeded 70 mph before it was stopped.

Zeiset admitted to throwing the rocks, and a large backpack full of rocks was found in the back seat of her car.

She was charged with reckless endangerment, fleeing and eluding, and related charges.

A passenger in her vehicle also faces charges.​​​​​