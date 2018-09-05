Woman charged after rocks thrown at cars
DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) - An 18-year-old Lancaster County woman is accused of throwing rocks at vehicles and then leading police on a chase.
Mary Beth Zeiset, of Denver, threw rocks from her vehicle Friday night, police said.
One rock hit another vehicle in Denver and another smashed a windshield in East Cocalico Township.
Both incidents caused about $1,000 in damage to the victims' vehicles.
Police said when an officer attempted to stop Zeiset, she fled and led the officer on a pursuit that exceeded 70 mph before it was stopped.
Zeiset admitted to throwing the rocks, and a large backpack full of rocks was found in the back seat of her car.
She was charged with reckless endangerment, fleeing and eluding, and related charges.
A passenger in her vehicle also faces charges.
