EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ephrata Police Department completed its investigation regarding a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on October 20, 2021.

According to police, the accident occurred at the intersection of North State Street and Pine Street in Ephrata, The pedestrian, 69-year-old Judith M. Breger of Ephrata died as a result of her injuries from the collision on October 23, 2021.

Breger was struck by a Boyo Transportation Services van driven by 47-year-old Lori K. Kepmisty of Ephrata.

Police reconstructed the crash using multiple sources of evidence. The most crucial piece of evidence was drive camera footage from the transport van. The investigation concluded that while stopped at an intersection with a four-way stop sign, Kempisty carelessly failed to visually clear the intersection.

Although Kempisty looked for cars, she failed to notice other hazards. This is called inattentional blindness. According to police, the failure to notice an object or event when attention is directed toward a primary task or target is sometimes a factor in pedestrian, bicycle, or motorcycle crashes.

Kempisty has been charged with Careless Driving Resulting in Unintentional Death. Kempisty is presumed innocent.