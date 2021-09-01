Woman charged with aggravated assault and endangerment of child in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Bureau of Police say a woman has been arrested and is facing assault and endangerment charges after a baby was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say officers were called to the 500 block of N. Plum Street to a report of a three-month-old who was barely conscious and having trouble breathing. The baby was taken to a local hospital before being flown to another after life-threatening injuries were examined. The baby is currently in critical condition.

Kayla Tucker, the child’s care provider at the time of the incident, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault to a child less than six years of age, and one count of endangering the welfare of children.

They say Tucker is not related to the baby.