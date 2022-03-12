EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman has been charged with multiple counts of Corruption of Minors.

According to a report from the East Cocalico Township Police Department, Melissa Marie Ferrell, 43, was part of an incident that occurred at her residence in the 100 block of East Church Street in Stevens, Lancaster County on Feb. 25.

The report says that officers were dispatched to the home for a report of an underage drinking party. Four children and two 18-year-olds were charged with Underage Drinking.

Officers notified the children’s parents to pick them up and Ferrell was sent a summons to appear in district court.

She has been officially charged with six counts of Selling or Furnishing Liquor or Malt or Brewed Beverages to minors, and four counts of Corruption of Minors.