Woman charged with killing infant son in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was arrested on Friday after police say she assaulted her two-month-old son, which ultimately led to his death.

Francheska Torres, 22, is charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of children.

On July 13, 2020 around 3:32 a.m., police and EMS received a call for an infant suffering a heart attack. When authorities arrived only Torres and her other 2-year-old son were present.

Police say the infant was not breathing and was rushed to the local hospital before being transferred to Penn State Hershey. The following day, examinations revealed that the boy was assaulted — which led to severe, life-threatening brain injuries. He died four days later.

An autopsy was conducted on July 21, where a forensic pathologist determined the cause of death a homicide — a traumatic brain and spinal cord injury.

Torres was arrested was taken into custody at her home on South Prince Street. She was arraigned, denied bail, and is now at Lancaster County Prison.