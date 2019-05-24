Woman charged with providing pure fentanyl in overdose death

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Warwick Township woman is charged with providing a pill of pure fentanyl to a man who fatally overdosed last year.

Rebecca R. Formica, 21, was arraigned Thursday on felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility.

Formica knew the pill contained fentanyl when she provided it to a 21-year-old Warwick Township man who died on Jan. 23, 2018, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.

Bail was set at $450,000 and posted via a bond.