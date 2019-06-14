Woman critically injured by crash into home

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman suffered serious life-threatening injuries when her car crashed into a Warwick Township home and caught fire Thursday evening, police said.

Yinet Diaz Ovalles, 33, of Lititz, was driving a 2006 Chrysler 300 sedan on Disston View Drive when she crashed around 10 p.m., Northern Lancaster County Regional police said in a news release.

Diaz Ovalles was trapped in the car. Residents used a nearby garden hose to suppress the fire until first responders could extinguish the flames and perform a rescue, police said.