Woman critically injured by crash into home

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 12:30 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:30 PM EDT

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) - A woman suffered serious life-threatening injuries when her car crashed into a Warwick Township home and caught fire Thursday evening, police said.

Yinet Diaz Ovalles, 33, of Lititz, was driving a 2006 Chrysler 300 sedan on Disston View Drive when she crashed around 10 p.m., Northern Lancaster County Regional police said in a news release.

Diaz Ovalles was trapped in the car. Residents used a nearby garden hose to suppress the fire until first responders could extinguish the flames and perform a rescue, police said.

 

