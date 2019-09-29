Woman dead in crash with vehicle carrying modular home

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman is dead after a crash Friday morning in Lancaster County.

According to state police, 21-year-old Deanna Franc, of Ephrata, was heading east on U.S. 322 near Esbenshade’s Garden Centers and Greenhouse in Elizabeth Township when she veered, for an unknown reason, into the westbound lane, hitting an oversized vehicle carrying a modular home.

The front of Franc’s Volkswagen Tiguan hit the corner of the modular home and Franc died. The driver of the oversized vehicle was not hurt.