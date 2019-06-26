Woman dies days after crash into home

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman critically injured when her car crashed into a Warwick Township home two weeks ago has died, police said.

Yinet Diaz Ovalles, 33, of Lititz, was driving a 2006 Chrysler 300 sedan on Disston View Drive when she crashed on the night of June 13, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.

Diaz Ovalles was trapped in the car. Residents used a nearby garden hose to suppress the fire until first responders could extinguish the flames and perform a rescue, police said.

Police said they were notified of Ovalles’s death Wednesday morning.