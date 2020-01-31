Woman embezzled $615,000 from employer, police say

WILLOW STREET, Pa. (WHTM) – A Millersville woman is accused of stealing more than $600,000 from a Lancaster County business where she worked as a bookkeeper.

Jennifer B. Wilson, 43, embezzled $615,000 from Moon Mechanical in Willow Street over the course of 30 months, West Lampeter Township police said.

Wilson had full access to all company finances when she forged checks from August 2017 until December 2019, police said.

She is charged with one count of felony theft and 175 counts of felony forgery.

Wilson surrendered to police on Friday and was arraigned on all charges before a district judge. Bail was set at $50,000, which she posted.