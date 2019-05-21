Woman gets prison for providing heroin in 2 fatal overdoses Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Angela Giambilis [ + - ] Video

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A Lancaster woman will serve at least six years in prison for providing heroin to two men who died of overdoses.

Angela Giambilis, 24, will serve 6 to 12 years in prison as part of a plea agreement. She recently entered pleas to felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and related charges.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said a relative of Giambilis, a 40-year-old Cumberland County man, died after he obtained heroin from Giambilis at her home in January 2017.

Authorities said Giambilis also provided heroin and cocaine to a 34-year-old Millersville man who died about a month later.

Investigators said Giambilis was an intermediary in both incidents. At least one other person was charged and the investigations are ongoing.

Prosecutors said in court that Giambilis was aware someone died in the first incident, yet still provided drugs involved in the second death.