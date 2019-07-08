Woman gets up to 23 months for giving birth in toilet

LITITZ, Pa (WHTM) – A woman will serve up to 23 months in prison for endangering her newborn child by leaving the baby partially submerged in a toilet after giving birth.

Emmanuella Osei, 24, was sentenced Monday in Lancaster County Court on a felony count of endangering a child. She was ordered to serve 9 to 23 months in prison, plus five years of probation.

Osei has already served six months in prison since her arrest in January when she gave birth to a baby boy while on a toilet at a Warwick Township group home where she worked as a care assistant.

Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller said she considered the mental state of Osei, who came to the United States from Ghana early in her pregnancy. However, Miller said, Osei had the mental capacity to be aware of what she was doing regarding the birthing conditions of her second child.

The boy was in protective custody and has since been placed with relatives of Osei.

Osei had called her supervisor multiple times that night to say she felt ill. She eventually called her supervisor from a toilet and asked the supervisor to call 911.

A responding officer found Osei in the restroom and the child partially submerged in the water. Investigators believe the baby had been in the water for about 10 to 15 minutes.

The officer and medics performed CPR and saved his life, officials said.

Osei made no attempts to help the child or remove him from the water, the district attorney’s office said, and she denied she was pregnant when asked by family, friends, and co-workers.