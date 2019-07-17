Woman headed to trial after naked toddler found in woods

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman is headed to trial for leaving her 17-month-old daughter alone in a wooded area for more than three hours last week.

Angela Benedict, 33, waived a preliminary hearing on Wednesday. She is charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Her neighbors in Buck Hill Mobile Home Park in Providence Township saw Benedict take her daughter into the wooded area and return without her on the evening of July 9.

Troopers searched the woods and found the girl wearing only socks and in shallow water close to a retention pond, police said. She had minor scrapes and bug bites and was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Police said Benedict was under the influence of drugs.