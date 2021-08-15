Woman injured in accidental shooting in Columbia Borough

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Borough Police report a woman was injured after an accidental shooting on Locust Street.

Police say Hailey Jean Brown, 20, was on the floor with a gunshot wound to her hip when they arrived to the 400 block of Locust Street. They also mention her boyfriend, Alexander Lewis Heaps, was at the scene.

Officers gave first-aid to Brown until she was transported to a local hospital.

Heaps confessed to police he mishandled his automatic handgun, which was legally purchased, and accidentally shot Brown.

Heaps was then taken into custody and is charged with Simple Assault and Recklessly Endangering another person.

Police say Brown is in stable condition after surgery.