Woman ordered to court for dog beating caught on video

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster woman is headed to trial for beating her dog and ordering her pre-teenage son to contribute to the abuse.

Ashley Gaston, 28, was ordered to court on all charges after a preliminary hearing on Monday. A district judge found enough evidence for trial after watching a video of the abuse recorded by a neighbor and​​​​​​​ ordered that Gaston’s bail remain at $50,000.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said Gaston repeatedly kicked a 1-year-old dog named Trigger and stomped on the animal’s head, then commanded her son to beat the dog.

The dog sustained cuts and contusions, including bruised lungs. It will be placed with a new owner.

Gaston is charged with felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and endangering a child, and a misdemeanor count of corruption of a minor.