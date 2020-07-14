Woman pleads no contest to charges in crash that killed two Warwick High School students

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The woman accused of killing two Warwick students and seriously hurting another entered a plea and has been sentenced.

Debra Slaymaker-Walker will not spend any time in jail for a crash that happened in 2018.

This morning in court Slaymaker-Walker plead no contest to the charges that stemmed from the crash that killed 16-year-old, Jack Nicholson and 17-year-old, Megahan Keeney.

Police say the Mount Joy woman was driving between 73 and 77 miles per hour when she slammed into the car carrying the Warwick High School students in front of the high school.

Earlier this year she tried to have charges against her dismissed because she argued that she had a seizure before the crash.

As part of her sentence Slaymaker-Walker will serve 10 years of probation and must get treatment for her epilepsy.

Slaymaker-Walker will also have to pay restitution of more than $30,000 to the families involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Top Stories: