Woman reported missing in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 20-year-old woman.

Family members reported Joelys Bulgala, of Lancaster, went for a walk in the 700 block of Manor St. with several young relatives who returned a short time later. They were said to have gone for the walk between 8:50 and 9:00 p.m. Saturday, Columbia police said.

The relatives stated that Bulgala continued to walk west along the sidewalk of Manor Street. The other family members may have turned around at Ninth Street or Plane Street and Bulgala continued to walk west, police said.

Bulgala is reported to be mentally disabled and would talk to anyone. She is described as 5’1″ tall, 150 pounds, and was wearing glasses, a bright yellow dress, a pink purse and gold shoes.

It was reported to police that Bulgala does not know anyone in Columbia.

Police are asking residents in the area to review their surveillance cameras to see if Bulgala was recorded.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 717-684-7735.