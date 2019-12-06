Woman sentenced for kicking and stomping her pitbull

LANCASTER Pa (WHTM) — Reports from Lancaster County Attorney’s Office say a woman caught on camera repeatedly kicking her dog will be under court supervision for nearly five years.

On Thursday, Ashley Gaston of Lancaster pleaded guilty to felony aggravated animal cruelty and two related misdemeanors regarding the June 7 beating of a pitbull, “Trigger,” outside Gaston’s Beaver Street home.

Gaston was sentenced to three months in prison, followed by about 20 months on parole, then three years of probation.

According to the Assistant District Attorney, Gaston must surrender ownership of Trigger and pay $3,009 in restitution regarding care for the dog due to the incident.

The DA said in court, Gaston apologized to oficers, the city, her son, and the dog. Gaston also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of endangering a child and corruption of minors due to making her 9-year-old son take part in the abuse.

The dog sustained cuts and contusions, including bruised lungs, and received care at Philadelphia veterinarian clinic.