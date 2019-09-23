Woman sentenced for providing fentanyl that caused boyfriend’s death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman has learned her penalty for providing fentanyl-laced heroin that caused a Manheim man’s death in December 2017.

Cynara L. Reich, 29 pleaded guilty to felony drug delivery resulting in death and related counts regarding the fatal overdose. She was sentenced to time served to seven years, under a plea agreement.

The district attorney’s office says Reich bought heroin in Lancaster and provided it to the victim, who was her boyfriend at the time.

Reich will be transported to a state prison for treatment, to include drug-alcohol programs, before she goes before the parole board. Upon release, she will serve about five years on parole.

She has been in prison since her arrest in December 2017.