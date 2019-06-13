Woman sought for theft of baby formula

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for help to identify a woman who stole 16 units of baby formula from a Giant food store.

Manheim Township police released a security system photo of the woman and the silver Buick sedan she used to flee the Giant on Lititz Pike. They said she loaded a shopping basket with the baby formula on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. and walked directly out the front door without paying.

The total loss from this theft is $272.74.

Anyone who can identify the woman should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.