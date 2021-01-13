Woman sustains superficial injuries after two homes were struck by gunfire

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman sustained minor injuries in a shooting that involved two homes around the 600 blk. St. Joseph St., late Tuesday night.

Upon arrival, the Lancaster Bureau of Police discovered several spent shell casings on the sidewalk across the street from the two homes.

Police say an adult female was grazed by a bullet after breaking through a window and ricocheting off a piece of furniture. The injury sustained by the victim was superficial and she declined medical attention.

Officers had to force entry into the second home struck by gunfire to ensure the safety of the residents. Nobody was home.

Investigators spoke with neighbors and checked for additional victims, damage, to the immediate area as well as suspect information, as well as video surveillance locations.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identities of those responsible is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.